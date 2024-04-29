26,903 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 152.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $53.02.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

