holoride 1-Day Volume Reaches $109,675.06 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. holoride has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $109,675.06 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.48 or 0.05035911 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00054425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003388 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,850,323 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,850,323 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00998095 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $83,804.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.