Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $468.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.83. The stock has a market cap of $424.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

