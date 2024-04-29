Red Wave Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

