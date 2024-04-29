Red Wave Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO opened at $42.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.