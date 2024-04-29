Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 70.2% in April

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Prudential Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

