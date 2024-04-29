Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 70.2% in April

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Prudential Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Prudential stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of Prudential
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
