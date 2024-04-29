Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $9.20 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $731.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.