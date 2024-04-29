Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,427 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,038 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

