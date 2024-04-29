PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $499.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.11 and a 200 day moving average of $419.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

