First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 62.9% in April

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FMHI opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 114,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000. AJ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

