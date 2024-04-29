First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 62.9% in April

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FMHI opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
