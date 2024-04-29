R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 236.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

