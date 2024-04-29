Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.98 million.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

About Northeast Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

