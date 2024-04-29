Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CU stock opened at C$30.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$39.79.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.29.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

