HCI Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $12.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.15. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $3,394,226.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,041.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $3,394,226.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303. Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

