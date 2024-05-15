Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $186.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

AIZ stock opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.67. Assurant has a one year low of $118.45 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 183.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

