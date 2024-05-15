Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

