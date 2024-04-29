Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.48.

BLHEY stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. Bâloise has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $16.10.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

