Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1865 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.21.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
