Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,317,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $65,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

