CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of CONMED worth $65,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CONMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.