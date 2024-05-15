Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Announces Dividend of GBX 36.74

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.46) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,289 ($53.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,366.50 ($54.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,951.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,886.13. The stock has a market cap of £107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,949.55, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($57.77) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

