Crane (NYSE:CR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Crane stock opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44. Crane has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 204,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

