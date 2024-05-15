Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NYSE FUN opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,215,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

