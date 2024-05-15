Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $66,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $210,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.