Mizuho Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $204.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.81.

Shares of H opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

