NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

