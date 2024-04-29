Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.67% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

