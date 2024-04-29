Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

