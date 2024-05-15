SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of SM stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

