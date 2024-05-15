Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issued By DA Davidson

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $195.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,413.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

