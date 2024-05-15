Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

View Our Latest Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.50. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 324,272 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,653,000 after acquiring an additional 416,747 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.