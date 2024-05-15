Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,878 shares of company stock valued at $965,970. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

