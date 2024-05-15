StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.