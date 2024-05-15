R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

RCM stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,120,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $77,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

