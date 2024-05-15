Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE SCL opened at $87.97 on Monday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $327,730.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

