Analyzing Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) & Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics and Quince Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -474.01% -1,020.38% -105.94% Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.36% -28.83%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million N/A -$5.36 million ($1.67) -0.24 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.84) -1.08

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Quince Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics. Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitro Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vitro Diagnostics and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Vitro Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitro Diagnostics



Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Quince Therapeutics



Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

