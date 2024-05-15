Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $45.18 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 103,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,384,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,048,000 after buying an additional 116,458 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.