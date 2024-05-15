Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Lifted by Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Cormark increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million.
Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
