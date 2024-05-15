Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Lifted by Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Cormark increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.28.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.