NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

