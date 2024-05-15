Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,462 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.51% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $64,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

