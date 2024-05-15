ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Director Acquires C$28,315.95 in Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95.
ARC Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
ARX stock opened at C$25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$16.24 and a twelve month high of C$26.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
ARC Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
