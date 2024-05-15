VEON (VEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th.

VEON Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

