Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $58,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROK opened at $270.84 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $4,835,547. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

