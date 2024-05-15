Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.83% of United Community Banks worth $63,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,412,000 after buying an additional 245,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,464,000 after buying an additional 1,117,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,249,000 after buying an additional 556,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 337,102 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,772,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

