Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

