Forum Financial Management LP Invests $257,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,508 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

