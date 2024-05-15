FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BURBY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.