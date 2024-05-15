Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,429 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $62,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

