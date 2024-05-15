ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $60,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

