Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.79 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.90% of Addus HomeCare worth $58,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 788,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

